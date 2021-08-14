Left Menu

Minor girl sexually assaulted by uncle; police register case

On August 13, the police received a call that a minor girl has been injured.

Minor girl sexually assaulted by uncle; police register case
A six-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by her uncle in Dwarka's Bindapur area here following which the police have registered a case under the POCSO Act, officials said on Saturday.

The girl's parents live in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr but she has been staying here with her uncle and aunt for some time, they said.

On August 13, the police received a call that a minor girl has been injured. When a team visited the spot, they found some members of an NGO there. In their presence, the police conducted an enquiry during which it was revealed that since the girl was not studying despite being told to do so, which is why her aunt beat her with a ''hot tong'', officials said. ''The injury was minor in nature and her guardian assured to look after the child. As they amicably sorted the issue, no legal action was taken at that time. But later on the same day, we got to know the child has been taken to the DDU hospital,'' a senior police officer said.

The officer said the girl was beaten up by her aunt but when she was later taken to hospital, she told the police in her statement that she was sexually assaulted by her uncle. ''But when a medical examination was done, no physical injury marks were found on her private parts. However, an investigation is underway to ascertain her allegation.'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said, ''After medical examination and due enquiry, a case was registered under section 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act at Bindapur police station.'' Legal action will also be initiated against the guardians, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

