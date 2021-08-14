Gutkha, tobacco products worth over Rs 11 lakh seized in Palghar

Banned gutkha and tobacco products worth Rs 11.41 lakh were seized from Charoti check post in Palghar district, police said on Saturday.

Police PRO Sachin Navadkar said the seizure was made on Friday at around 1:30 am from a tempo, the driver of which was arrested.

Kasa police are probing the case further, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)