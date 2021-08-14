Left Menu

Independence Day: Security beefed up in J-K's Poonch

Security has been beefed up in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the 75th Independence Day.

ANI | Poonch (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 14-08-2021 22:23 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 22:23 IST
Independence Day: Security beefed up in J-K's Poonch
Elaborate plans for security have been made as per ASP of Poonch. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Security has been beefed up in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the 75th Independence Day. The Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Poonch said that elaborate plans for security had been made in collaboration with various forces.

"For this entire district, we have made elaborate plans for its security along with sister agencies like the Army, CRPF, and other CAPFs," said the ASP. He added that drones were being used too for security.

On the nature of threats, the ASP said: "Every time on August 15th, our neighbor country tries to disturb the peace and harmony of this region by trying to send terrorists across the borders. We are trying our best to not let their plans succeed." Ahead of Independence Day, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), four sticky bombs, and Rs 10,500 cash were recovered from a man in the Mendhar area of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on August 13. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

United States
2
Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

 United States
3
480 million-year-old fossil spores from Western Australia record how ancient plants spread to land

480 million-year-old fossil spores from Western Australia record how ancient...

 Australia
4
Australian state reports daily COVID-19 record

Australian state reports daily COVID-19 record

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021