Independence Day: Security beefed up in J-K's Poonch
Security has been beefed up in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the 75th Independence Day.
"For this entire district, we have made elaborate plans for its security along with sister agencies like the Army, CRPF, and other CAPFs," said the ASP. He added that drones were being used too for security.
On the nature of threats, the ASP said: "Every time on August 15th, our neighbor country tries to disturb the peace and harmony of this region by trying to send terrorists across the borders. We are trying our best to not let their plans succeed." Ahead of Independence Day, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), four sticky bombs, and Rs 10,500 cash were recovered from a man in the Mendhar area of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on August 13. (ANI)
