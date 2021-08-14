J-K Police chief greets force on bagging gallantry awards

Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Dilbag Singh congratulated the force on Saturday after some of its personnel were awarded gallantry awards, including Ashok Chakra, Kirti Chakra and Shaurya Chakra, on the eve of Independence Day, saying it was the due recognition of their valour and sacrifices.

ASI Babu Ram, Constable Altaf Hussain Bhat and Special Police Officer (SPO) Shahbaz Ahmad have been awarded Ashok Chakra (posthumous), Kirti Chakra (posthumous) and Shaurya Chakra (posthumous) respectively.

This is for the first time Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel have bagged Ashok, Kirti and Shaurya chakras together, in addition to 257 gallantry medals.

"Due recognition of valour and sacrifices of Jammu and Kashmir Police officers and personnel," the DGP said after the announcement of service and gallantry medals.

The DGP expressed his gratitude to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla for awarding the highest ever a number of service and gallantry medals to Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel.

He congratulated the awardees and the J-K Police family for this unprecedented feat.

''DGP Dilbag Singh salutes fallen heroes ASI Babu Ram, Const Altaf and SPO Shahbaz of JKP who bring honour and glory to the force in their sacrifice and service to the nation for which the Ministry of Defence has awarded the country's highest peacetime honours,'' J-K Police wrote on its official Twitter handle.

The DGP also conveyed his congratulations to the awardees of other state police forces and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), especially the ones working shoulder to shoulder with the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The police said ASI Babu Ram made the supreme sacrifice during an assault against holed-up terrorists in Panthachowk last year, while constable Altaf sacrificed his life while saving the life of a protected person who was attacked by terrorists in Ganderbal.

SPO Shahbaz has been awarded Shaurya Chakra for his gallant action against terrorists in a counter-terrorist operation in Khrew Awantipora last year, it said.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police of Kashmir Vijay Kumar congratulated the officers and jawans of the force who have been decorated with gallantry medals.

Kumar said the force pledges to never fail in maintaining the standards set by its Bravehearts.

''Matter of pride for JKP. Nation recognising the service of our Bravehearts. Ashok Chakra, Kirti Chakra & Shaurya Chakra for Martyrs ASI Babu Ram, Ct Altaf & SPO Shahbaz. We pledge to never fail in maintaining the standards set by these brave hearts," the Kashmir Zone Police quoted the IGP as having said on its official Twitter handle.

