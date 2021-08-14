Left Menu

Criminal arrested after exchange of fire in Delhi: Police

In self-defence, the team fired back. The accused sustained bullet injury on his right leg and was rushed to a hospital, he said. The police said one sophisticated pistol along with two live cartridges apart from three empty cartridges were recovered from the spot along with the stolen two-wheeler.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2021 22:34 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 22:34 IST
A 26-year-old man was arrested following an exchange of fire in southwest Delhi's Dwarka area, officials said on Saturday. Rahul alias Kuldeep Kasana was allegedly the sharpshooter of Jitender and Ashok Pardhan gang and was wanted in a case of attempt to murder, they said. He had also jumped parole in a kidnapping case registered at the Anand Vihar police station, police said. During the cross-firing, five rounds were fired, of which three were by the accused, the police said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said a tip-off was received that Rahul would take the Bamnoli road and to go towards Dwarka in a white two-wheeler. ''When he was spotted, the police team tried to apprehend him but he fired shots at two policemen who escaped unhurt. In self-defence, the team fired back.'' The accused sustained bullet injury on his right leg and was rushed to a hospital, he said. The police said one sophisticated pistol along with two live cartridges apart from three empty cartridges were recovered from the spot along with the stolen two-wheeler.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

