Northern Afghan city of Mazar-i-Sharif falls to Taliban-provincial official

Taliban fighters have captured Mazar-i-Sharif, the northern city that was the Afghan government's last northern stronghold, with security forces fleeing to the Uzbekistan border, a provincial official said on Saturday.

"The Taliban have taken control of Mazar-i-Sharif," Afzal Hadid, head of the Balkh provincial council said, adding that the city appeared to have fallen without a fight. Soldiers abandoned their equipment and headed towards the border crossing, he said. "All security forces have left Mazar city," he said, though sporadic clashes were still taking place in one area outside the city centre.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)