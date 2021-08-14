Left Menu

Police Medal for Meritorious Service awarded to 6 J&K cops

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 14-08-2021 22:56 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 22:56 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday awarded Police Medal for Meritorious Service (JKMS) to six officers of the UT's police on the eve of Independence Day.

The government also awarded J&K Police Medal for Gallantry to 145 police officers.

Those who have been awarded JKMS medals are Mukesh Singh, IPS, ADGP, Jammu Zone, M K Sinha, IPS, ADGP, Headquarter PHQ, Vijay Kumar, IPS, IGP Kashmir Zone, Mohammad Aslam, SSP, CID Headquarters, S Inderjeet Singh, DySP, Welfare PHQ and Sajad Ahmad Bhat, Inspector, a police spokesman said.

''Recognising the exemplary acts of bravery and courage beyond the call of normal duty and fighting against terrorists and also in preventing crime as also in nabbing dreaded criminals, the government awarded J&K Police Medal for Gallantry to 145 police officers personnel,'' he said.

The spokesman said DGP Dilbag Singh has expressed his happiness and thanked Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and his administration for acknowledging the services of the J&K Police Department.

The DGP has also congratulated the families of the awardees.

