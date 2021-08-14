Left Menu

President's Police Medal for two Rajasthan cops

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 14-08-2021 23:06 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 23:02 IST
President of India Ram Nath Kovind (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
The President's Police Medal for two police officers of Rajasthan and Police Medal for 19 police officers and employees of the state have been announced.

The Union Home Ministry made this announcement on the eve of Independence Day. Additional Director General (ATS & SOG) Ashok Kumar Rathore and Additional Director General of Police (Vigilance) Biju George Joseph have been selected for the President's Police Medal.

Nineteen police officers and employees have been selected for the Police Medal. These include Additional Director General (ACB) M N Dinesh, Commissioner of Police (Jodhpur) Jose Mohan, Superintendent of Police (Telecom & Technology) Hemraj Meena.

Rajasthan DGP M L Lather has congratulated the officers and police personnel selected for the President's Police Medal and Police Medal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

