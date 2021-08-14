Left Menu

Delhi reports 50 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Delhi reported 50 new COVID-19 cases and one death due to the disease in the last 24 hours.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2021 23:02 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 23:02 IST
Delhi reported 50 new COVID-19 cases and one death due to the disease in the last 24 hours. Delhi Health Department said on Saturday that the total cumulative cases reported in the city have gone up to 14,37,038 including 478 active cases.

The city reported 39 more recoveries from the virus taking the total recoveries to 14,11,491. The positivity rate is 0.07 per cent while the death toll has gone up to 25,069. The bulletin said that 1,13,41,966 people have been vaccinated so far including 12,0551 in the last 24 hours.

Delhi had reported 50 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday also. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

