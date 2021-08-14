Chief minister's service medal for 6 Assam cops killed in interstate border dispute

The six police personnel who were killed in a bloody clash last month in Cachar district, along the Assam-Mizoram border, will be posthumously awarded the ‘Chief Minister's Special Service Medal in a crisis situation’, on the occasion of India’s 75th Independence Day.

The state government will also honour the then Cachar Superintendent of Police Nimbalkar Vaibhav Chandrakanta, who was critically injured in the attack, and four other policemen with the ‘Chief Minister’s Outstanding Service Medal’, according to an official release issued on Saturday.

Advertisement

The posthumous awardees are Sub Inspector Swapan Kumar Roy, Havildar Shyam Sundar Dusad, constables Samsuzzaman Barbhuiya, Liton Suklabaidya, Mazrul Hoque Barbhuiya and Nazrul Hussain.

Besides Chandrakanta, others who will receive the Chief Minister’s Outstanding Service Medal are Inspector Mukul Kakoti of Police Commissioner’s Office, Guwahati, Inspector Satyen Singh Hazari of Biswanath district, Sub Inspector Mwblik Brahma and Constable Borsingh Bey of Karbi Anglong.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)