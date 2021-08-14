Left Menu

Karnataka: Ration kits distributed to Group-D workers of KC Hospital

Ration kits were distributed to Group-D workers of KC General Hospital on Saturday.

Ration kits were distributed to Group-D workers of KC General Hospital on Saturday. Group-D workers are recognised as frontline workers in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

These kids were donated by the AXA Global Services and the Institute of Public Health to 130 employees. "The role of Group-D workers in maintaining the cleanliness and hygiene in any hospital is crucial," said Dr. CN Ashwatha Narayana, the MLA from Malleshwaram Constituency and the Minister of Higher Education, IT and BT in the Karnataka government.

Narayana further added that the government had increased the salaries of doctors, paramedical employees, Group-D workers keeping in mind their importance in the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic. Srikrishna, Senior Vice-President of AXA Global Services, K.V. Mahesh, CSR Coordinator, Government of Karnataka, Dr. Venkateshaiah, Superintendent, KC General Hospital and senior doctors were present during the event. (ANI)

