Militants barge into J&K Traffic Police personnel's house, flee after family raises alarm
Militants barged into the residence of a Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police personnel on Saturday but fled after the family raised an alarm, officials said.
''At about 8:30 pm, two to three terrorists barged into the house of Feroz Ahmad Wani at Saidpora Eidgah in district Srinagar,'' the officials said.
They said Wani is a Jammu and Kashmir Police constable posted in the Traffic Wing.
At the time of the incident, the officials said, Wani was not present at home.
''His family raised a hue and cry, forcing the terrorists to flee," they said.
