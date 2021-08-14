Maha: 2 held for looting items worth Rs 12 lakh from perfume godown
Two people were arrested for allegedly looting goods worth Rs 12.17 lakh from the godown of a perfume manufacturing firm in Dapoda in Thane district's Bhiwandi, police said on Saturday.
Senior Inspector Maloji Shinde of Narpoli police station said the loot took place between May 14 and August 6, as per the complaint.
He said a worker of the godown and his associate were held and items worth Rs. 4.95 lakh were recovered.
