BSF DG to flag off nearly 2,000-km 'cyclothon' to Gujarat from Jammu border

The Director-General of BSF, S S Deshwal, will flag off a 1,993-kilometre-long freedom rally 'cyclothon 2021' from Octeroi border outpost (BoP) in Jammu to Gujarat under the Fit India movement on the 75th Independence Day.

''The BSF is organizing a force-level freedom rally 'Cyclothon 2021' on the occasion of 75th Independence Day on Sunday'', a senior Border Security Force (BSF) officer said.

He said the BSF DG will flag-off the 'cyclothon 2021' from BoP Octroi on Sunday at 4 pm.

''This rally will start from BSF Post Octroi and will culminate at Dandi (Gujarat) on Oct 2 2021 (Gandhi Jyanti), covering a distance of about 1,993 kilometres'', he said.

A total of 100 BSF athletes will be participating in the event. A cultural programme will also be organized at the venue to celebrate the occasion, he said.

