MP: Three dead, one injured as crane crashes in Gwalior

Three persons were killed and another was injured after a part of a crane collapsed on the premises of a post office building in Maharaj Bada area here on Saturday, police said.

The deceased were making arrangements for the Sunday's Independence Day flag hoisting event, officials said.

''They were in the basket of the crane doing some overhead work when it crashed,'' Gwalior Superintendent of Police Amit Sanghi told PTI.

Two of the deceased were identified as Pradeep Rajoriya and Kuldeep Dandotia. Both were employees of the fire department.

The third deceased was identified as Vinod Kumar Sharma, a security guard at the post office.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed grief over the incident and announced ex-gratia aid of Rs 4 lakh each for the kin of the deceased.

