Left Menu

UP guv Anandiben Patel felicitates gallantry award winners

Because of their exemplary courage, we achieved a decisive and historic victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war, Patel said on the occasion.Those honoured on the occasion included Gopichand Pandey, father of Captain Manoj Pandey who was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, Commodore Arvind Singh who was awarded the Maha Vir Chakra, Nausena Medal and Vir Chakra awardee Brigadier Prashant Kumar Ghosh, the UP Raj Bhavan said in a statement.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 15-08-2021 00:04 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 23:49 IST
UP guv Anandiben Patel felicitates gallantry award winners
''There were problems at the country's border but due to the courage of our soldiers and unity of the country, the honour and integrity of the nation remained intact. The life of our soldiers is not less than any 'tapasya'. Because of their exemplary courage, we achieved a decisive and historic victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war,'' Patel said on the occasion. Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Saturday felicitated gallantry award winners as part of the Azaadi kaa Amrit Mahotsav celebrations at Raj Bhavan here. GOC-in-C Central Command Lieutenant General Yogendra Dimri along with senior officers of Headquarters Central Command were present at the occasion. ''There were problems at the country's border but due to the courage of our soldiers and unity of the country, the honour and integrity of the nation remained intact. The life of our soldiers is not less than any 'tapasya'. Because of their exemplary courage, we achieved a decisive and historic victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war,'' Patel said on the occasion.

Those honoured on the occasion included Gopichand Pandey, father of Captain Manoj Pandey who was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, Commodore Arvind Singh who was awarded the Maha Vir Chakra, Nausena Medal and Vir Chakra awardee Brigadier Prashant Kumar Ghosh, the UP Raj Bhavan said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

United States
2
Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to factory, launch delayed and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: BBC reporter says Russia told her never to return; Nobody running Lebanon, says central bank boss and more

World News Roundup: BBC reporter says Russia told her never to return; Nobod...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021