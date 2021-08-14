Left Menu

Mumbai: Vehicle loaded with firecrackers found near Sena MLA's office

A vehicle loaded with firecrackers was found near Shiv Sena MLA Prakash Surves office in Magathane area of north Mumbai, police said on Saturday. The vehicle, a Tata Sumo, was left unattended for the past six days and a search of it was conducted after people in the area alerted the police, an official said.Firecrackers were found inside the vehicle.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-08-2021 23:54 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 23:54 IST
Mumbai: Vehicle loaded with firecrackers found near Sena MLA's office
  • Country:
  • India

A vehicle loaded with firecrackers was found near Shiv Sena MLA Prakash Surve's office in Magathane area of north Mumbai, police said on Saturday. The vehicle, a Tata Sumo, was left unattended for the past six days and a search of it was conducted after people in the area alerted the police, an official said.

''Firecrackers were found inside the vehicle. The owner stays in a building nearby and he was called to the police station for questioning. He has said he kept the firecrackers in the vehicle to keep it safe from rains. All angles are being probed,'' he said.

Surve said he suspected sabotage and demanded that police probe the incident thoroughly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

United States
2
Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to factory, launch delayed and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: BBC reporter says Russia told her never to return; Nobody running Lebanon, says central bank boss and more

World News Roundup: BBC reporter says Russia told her never to return; Nobod...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021