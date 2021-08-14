Mumbai: Vehicle loaded with firecrackers found near Sena MLA's office

A vehicle loaded with firecrackers was found near Shiv Sena MLA Prakash Surve's office in Magathane area of north Mumbai, police said on Saturday. The vehicle, a Tata Sumo, was left unattended for the past six days and a search of it was conducted after people in the area alerted the police, an official said.

''Firecrackers were found inside the vehicle. The owner stays in a building nearby and he was called to the police station for questioning. He has said he kept the firecrackers in the vehicle to keep it safe from rains. All angles are being probed,'' he said.

Advertisement

Surve said he suspected sabotage and demanded that police probe the incident thoroughly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)