Left Menu

2 Odisha commandos awarded Shaurya Chakra posthumously

Two Odisha Police commandos have been posthumously awarded the Shaurya Chakra, Indias third-highest gallantry medal in peacetime, the Defence Ministry announced on Saturday.Debasis Sethy and Sudhir Kumar Tudu of the Special Operations Group of Odisha Police were named as recipients of the Saurya Chakra, which is awarded for exemplary bravery, valour and courageous action.The two commandos were engaged in a combing operation at a forest near Sikri village in Kalahandi district in September last year.

PTI | Bhawanipatna | Updated: 15-08-2021 00:06 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 00:06 IST
2 Odisha commandos awarded Shaurya Chakra posthumously
  • Country:
  • India

Two Odisha Police commandos have been posthumously awarded the Shaurya Chakra, India's third-highest gallantry medal in peacetime, the Defence Ministry announced on Saturday.

Debasis Sethy and Sudhir Kumar Tudu of the Special Operations Group of Odisha Police were named as recipients of the Saurya Chakra, which is awarded for exemplary bravery, valour and courageous action.

The two commandos were engaged in a combing operation at a forest near Sikri village in Kalahandi district in September last year. Five Naxals were killed in the operation.

“Both Commandos Debasis Sethy and Commando Sudhir Kumar Tudu will remain in the heart of Odisha Police personnel... They put their own lives in danger and showed exemplary bravery,'' Odisha Director General of Police Abhay said in a message.

A total of 67 police medals for gallantry have been announced for Odisha Police personnel, the ministry said.

“We thank the government of India for this recognition of valour and courage of Odisha Police personnel,” Abhay said.

This is the highest number of medals on one occasion announced for Odisha Police and it is a matter of pride, he said.

“While we celebrate the valour and bravery of our men and remember the sacrifice of our martyrs, we appeal to Maoists to lay down their arms and join the mainstream,” he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

United States
2
Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to factory, launch delayed and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: BBC reporter says Russia told her never to return; Nobody running Lebanon, says central bank boss and more

World News Roundup: BBC reporter says Russia told her never to return; Nobod...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021