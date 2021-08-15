Left Menu

12 gold bars seized from man in Kolkata

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-08-2021 00:15 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 00:15 IST
Twelve gold bars worth approximately Rs 68 lakh were seized from a man by the Special Task Force (STF) in the city on Saturday, an STF official said.

The gold bars were found in the possession of 53-year old Hafizul Seikh, a resident of Baduria in North 24 Parganas district by STF personnel in Central Kolkata area.

Following a tip-off, Seikh was intercepted as he was passing by the area and the gold bars found in his possession.

The gold bars were valued at Rs 68,11,000 in the international market.

The arrested man was being interrogated by the STF to unearth the racket. A case was lodged against him at the Park Street Police station.

