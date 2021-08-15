Left Menu

Cylinder-laden truck overturns on Jaipur-Ajmer express highway

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 15-08-2021 00:25 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 00:25 IST
A truck carrying gas cylinders overturned on the Jaipur-Ajmer express highway and caught fire, resulting into multiple explosions on Saturday, police said.

Repeated blast sound was heard several kilometers away from the scene of the accident, leading to blockade on the expressway.

Dudu police station had to stop traffic movement when the truck carrying cylinders overturned near Datri police chowki and caught fire resulting into blasts.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire and the matter is being further investigated, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

