Central Afghan province surrenders to Taliban without fight

PTI | Kabul | Updated: 15-08-2021 00:42 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 00:42 IST
Central Afghan province surrenders to Taliban without fight
  • Afghanistan

An Afghan lawmaker says the central province of Daykundi has surrendered to the Taliban without a fight.

Provincial lawmaker Sayed Mohammad Daud Nasiri says that only two gunshots were heard in the provincial capital of Nili before all the provincial installations were surrendered to the insurgents.

The development late on Saturday is the latest in an apparently unstoppable blitz by the Taliban who are now approaching the country's capital, Kabul.

