Left Menu

Ten travelling home from wedding killed in grenade attack in Karachi

At least 10 people, including women and children travelling home from a wedding ceremony, were killed on Saturday night when an open truck was targeted in a grenade attack in Pakistan's largest city Karachi, police said. The motive for the attack, as Pakistan celebrated Independence Day, was not immediately clear.

Reuters | Karachi | Updated: 15-08-2021 01:41 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 01:41 IST
Ten travelling home from wedding killed in grenade attack in Karachi
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

At least 10 people, including women and children travelling home from a wedding ceremony, were killed on Saturday night when an open truck was targeted in a grenade attack in Pakistan's largest city Karachi, police said. The motive for the attack, as Pakistan celebrated Independence Day, was not immediately clear. There was no immediate claim of responsibility. Two people were critically injured.

"An initial investigation suggests the use of a grenade, apparently motorcyclists carried out the attack,” Raja Umar Khattab, a senior official of the Karachi police counter terrorism department told Reuters. Last week, three people were killed in two separate grenade attacks in the southwestern city of Quetta, provincial capital of Balochistan province. The two attacks were claimed by a Baloch separatist organisation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

United States
2
Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to factory, launch delayed and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
4
Corals survive heat with bacterial help: Study

Corals survive heat with bacterial help: Study

 Saudi Arabia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021