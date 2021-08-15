Ten travelling home from wedding killed in grenade attack in Karachi

At least 10 people, including women and children travelling home from a wedding ceremony, were killed on Saturday night when an open truck was targeted in a grenade attack in Pakistan's largest city Karachi, police said. The motive for the attack, as Pakistan celebrated Independence Day, was not immediately clear. There was no immediate claim of responsibility. Two people were critically injured.

"An initial investigation suggests the use of a grenade, apparently motorcyclists carried out the attack,” Raja Umar Khattab, a senior official of the Karachi police counter terrorism department told Reuters. Last week, three people were killed in two separate grenade attacks in the southwestern city of Quetta, provincial capital of Balochistan province. The two attacks were claimed by a Baloch separatist organisation.

