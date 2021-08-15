Biden approves additional forces to help drawdown of personnel from Kabul
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Saturday he has approved additional military forces to go to Kabul to help safely draw down the American embassy and remove personnel from Afghanistan.
"Based on the recommendations of our diplomatic, military and intelligence teams, I have authorized the deployment of approximately 5,000 U.S. troops to make sure we can have an orderly and safe drawdown of U.S. personnel and other allied personnel," Biden said, adding it would also be to evacuate some Afghans going through a special visa program.
A U.S. defence official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said of the 5,000 Biden announced, 4,000 were already previously announced but about 1,000 were newly approved and would be from the 82nd airborne division.
