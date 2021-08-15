Left Menu

Sonia Gandhi, Rahul to participate in Independence Day celebrations at AICC headquarters

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi will participate in the 75th Independence Day celebrations at All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2021 05:31 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 05:31 IST
Sonia Gandhi, Rahul to participate in Independence Day celebrations at AICC headquarters
Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi will participate in the 75th Independence Day celebrations at All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the Independence Day celebrations from Red Fort in New Delhi on Sunday. He will hoist the national flag and deliver the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort.

Security has been tightened in the national capital for the 75th Independence Day celebrations on Sunday. Counter-drone technology has been deployed in sensitive areas in the national capital to thwart any untoward incident. Meanwhile, farmers have proposed a tractor parade in the national capital on Independence Day against the three farm laws introduced by the Central government last year.

Speaking to ANI, a farmer said, "Around 5,000 vehicles and 20,000 farmers will take part in the parade on Sunday. We are ready for the protest. Our protest is against the three farm laws. Women are leading this protest. We want to show the government that we are not broken. The protest is on." Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana informed that they have been talking to farmer leaders and Delhi borders have been sealed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

United States
2
Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to factory, launch delayed and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
4
Corals survive heat with bacterial help: Study

Corals survive heat with bacterial help: Study

 Saudi Arabia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021