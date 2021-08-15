Left Menu

Tennis-Osaka to donate prize money to Haitian earthquake relief efforts

Naomi Osaka has pledged to donate her earnings from next week's Western & Southern Open to support earthquake relief efforts in Haiti, the Caribbean nation her father hails from. "I'm about to play a tournament this week and I'll give all the prize money to relief efforts for Haiti.

Reuters | Updated: 15-08-2021 06:04 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 06:04 IST
Tennis-Osaka to donate prize money to Haitian earthquake relief efforts

Naomi Osaka has pledged to donate her earnings from next week's Western & Southern Open to support earthquake relief efforts in Haiti, the Caribbean nation her father hails from. The four-time Grand Slam champion announced her pledge in response to the 7.2-magnitude quake that struck the impoverished country on Saturday, killing at least 304 people and injuring hundreds.

"Really hurts to see all the devastation that’s going on in Haiti, and I feel like we really can’t catch a break," Osaka said on Twitter. "I'm about to play a tournament this week and I'll give all the prize money to relief efforts for Haiti. I know our ancestors blood is strong we'll keep rising."

World number two Osaka, whose mother is Japanese and who plays under the Japanese flag, has used her platform to call attention to the causes she cares about. She wore masks at last year's U.S. Open with the names of victims of police violence on them.

Osaka is seeded second at the tournament in Cincinnati, which runs from Aug. 14 to Aug. 22.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

United States
2
Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to factory, launch delayed and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
4
Corals survive heat with bacterial help: Study

Corals survive heat with bacterial help: Study

 Saudi Arabia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021