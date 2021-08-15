TPCC President Revanth Reddy alleges minorities in Telangana suffering

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President Revanth Reddy on Saturday alleged that the minorities in the state are suffering. Telangana Congress on Saturday held a 'Minority Garjana Sabha' at Dharna Chowk in Hyderabad to address problems being faced by the minorities in the state.

Addressing the gathering, Reddy said that "Congress party during its regime has always supported the minorities. During the Congress regime, the party has provided 4 per cent reservation to the minorities. If only Congress comes to power, development for minorities can be done as they will get developmental schemes for education and employment." Reddy said Congress alone has opposed bills like Triple Talaq, Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC).

"If at all Congress had at least 200 members in the Parliament, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) wouldn't have dared to bring up such bills. Congress holds the power to fight against Modi and the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre," he said. He further demanded that KCR, who introduced 'Dalit Bandhu must' also introduce 'Minority Bandu' to support the minorities in the state.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) National Spokesperson, Dr Sravan Dasoju, while speaking to ANI said that "this meeting is to demand the rights of minorities to be protected in the state of Telangana." "The Muslims must not fall prey to AIMIM leaders Asaduddin and Akbaruddin Owaisi. Both TRS and AIMIM are working for hand in glove with the BJP," Dasoju further added.

The program was attended by prominent leaders of the Telangana Congress including TPCC President and MP Revanth Reddy alongwith former TPCC President and MP Uttam Kumar Reddy and other leaders. (ANI)

