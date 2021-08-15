Left Menu

Man stabbed, reporter attacked at protest at LA City Hall

A man was stabbed and a reporter was attacked Saturday at a protest against vaccine mandates on the south lawn of Los Angeles City Hall after a fight broke out between the protesters and counter-protesters, the Los Angeles Police Department and local media said.

A man was stabbed and a reporter was attacked Saturday at a protest against vaccine mandates on the south lawn of Los Angeles' City Hall after a fight broke out between the protesters and counter-protesters, the Los Angeles Police Department and local media said. About 2 pm, a group of people holding American flags and signs calling for “medical freedom” arrived at City Hall around 2 pm for the rally, the Los Angeles Times reported. Counter-protesters gathered nearby. About half an hour later, a fight broke out between the protesters and counter-protesters, the Times reported. The LAPD said on its Twitter account that it is “aware of 1 male that was stabbed and is being treated by LAFD,'' referring to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he is in serious condition, LAPD Officer Mike Lopez said. ''No arrests have been made but investigation is on going,” the department tweeted. Counter-protesters could be seen spraying mace while members of the anti-vaccine rally screamed death threats, the Times reported. KPCC radio reporter Frank Stolze was seen walking out of the park near City Hall being screamed at by anti-mask protesters, the Times reported. One man was seen kicking him. Stolze told a police officer he had been assaulted while trying to conduct an interview, the Times reported.

