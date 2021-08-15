BRIEF-Elon Musk, When Asked On Twitter If He Expected To Have Lunar Starship Ready To Land Humans In 2024, Says "Probably Sooner"
Reuters | Updated: 15-08-2021 06:47 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 06:47 IST
Aug 14 (Reuters) -
* ELON MUSK, WHEN ASKED ON TWITTER IF HE EXPECTED TO HAVE LUNAR STARSHIP READY TO LAND HUMANS IN 2024, SAYS "PROBABLY SOONER" Source: https://bit.ly/3m47Kmr
