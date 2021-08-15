PM Modi greets nation on 75th Independence Day, remembers India's freedom fighters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on the occasion of 75th Independence Day and said it is the day to remember India's great freedom fighters. Addressing the nation from Red Fort, the Prime Minister said on this day, the country is remembering every person who contributed to the freedom struggle, as the country is indebted to all of them.

"I would like to begin by conveying greetings on this special occasion of Independence Day. This is a day to remember our great freedom fighters... Amrit Mahotsav of Independence, Happy 75th Independence Day to all of you and to all those who love India, love democracy all over the world," said the Prime Minister. "Be it Nehru ji, the first Prime Minister of India, Sardar Patel, who turned the country into a united nation or Babasaheb Ambedkar, who showed India the way to the future, the country is remembering every such personality, the country is indebted to all of them," He added.

Talking about the government's decision to celebrate Partition Horrors Remembrance Day on August 14, the Prime Minister said, "We celebrate independence, but the pain of partition still pierces the chest of India. It is one of the greatest tragedies of the last century and to remember the people who lost their lives during the partition, to honour the pain and sufferings faced by the people of India during the partition, we have decided to celebrate Partition Horrors Remembrance Day." On the occasion of 75th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hoisted the national flag and delivered the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi. (ANI)

