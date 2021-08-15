PM calls for ‘Sabka Prayas’ for building a self-reliant India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday gave a call for ‘Sabka Prayas’ (everyone's efforts) along with 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' for building a self-reliant India.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of 75th Independence Day, Modi said, ''We have to ensure we meet our goal of building Aatmanirbhar Bharat when we celebrate 100 years of India's Independence.” He said that ‘Sabka Saath - Sabka Vikas - Sabka Vishwas' and everyone's efforts are very important in achieving “all our goals”.

