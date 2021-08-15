Rajnath Singh hoists national flag at his residence in Delhi
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hoisted the national flag on the 75th Independence Day at his residence in Delhi.
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2021 08:14 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 08:14 IST
Security arrangements have been tightened in the national capital for the 75th Independence Day celebrations. Counter-drone technology has been deployed in sensitive areas in the national capital to thwart any untoward incident.
Meanwhile, farmers have proposed a tractor parade in the national capital on Independence Day against the three farm laws introduced by the Central government last year. (ANI)
