Over 4.5 cr new households got piped water connection under Jal Jeevan Mission in last 2 years: PM

Over 4.5 cr new households have received piped water supply within two years of Jal Jeevan Mission, Modi said in his Independence Day speech from the historic Red Fort. The ambitious scheme was announced by Modi during his Independence Day speech in 2019.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said over 4.5 crore new households received piped water connection under the Jal Jeevan Mission in the last two years.

The scheme aims to provide tap water connections to all rural households by 2024. ''Over 4.5 cr new households have received piped water supply within two years of Jal Jeevan Mission,'' Modi said in his Independence Day speech from the historic Red Fort. The ambitious scheme was announced by Modi during his Independence Day speech in 2019. PTI KR ASK MPB PR PR TIR TIR

