Left Menu

2 dead in Dwarka hotel fire

Two persons died after a fire broke out Sunday morning in a hotel in southwest Delhis Dwarka, officials said. The operation to douse the blaze is underway, they said. Police said the hotel comes under the Dwarka south police station.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2021 09:07 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 09:07 IST
2 dead in Dwarka hotel fire
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons died after a fire broke out Sunday morning in a hotel in southwest Delhi's Dwarka, officials said. According to fire officials, they received information regarding the blaze in the four-storey hotel at 7.40 am, and eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The operation to douse the blaze is underway, they said. Two bodies have been recovered, they said, adding further details are awaited. Police said the hotel comes under the Dwarka south police station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

United States
2
Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to factory, launch delayed and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
4
Corals survive heat with bacterial help: Study

Corals survive heat with bacterial help: Study

 Saudi Arabia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021