India fighting terrorism, expansionism with great courage: PM
India is fighting the twin challenges of terrorism and expansionism with great courage, and does not hesitate in taking tough decisions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday. India does not hesitate in taking tough decisions, he said.In the area of security and defence, efforts are constant and underway to make India Atmanirbhar self-reliant.
India is fighting the twin challenges of terrorism and expansionism with great courage, and does not hesitate in taking tough decisions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday. In his Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort, Modi said that by conducting surgical and airstrikes, the country sent out the message of 'New India'. This shows India is changing and can take difficult decisions, Modi said.
He said the nature of international relations changed after the Second World War and there is a possibility of a new world order post-coronavirus pandemic.
''India has seen the efforts of the world and also appreciated it. Today, the world views India from a new perspective. There are two important perspectives to it. ''One is terrorism and another is expansionism. India is fighting these two challenges and responding to them astutely and with courage,'' Modi said without naming China and Pakistan. Modi assured that the country will leave no stone unturned in strengthening the hands of the security forces. ''India does not hesitate in taking tough decisions,'' he said.
In the area of security and defense, efforts are constant and underway to make India Atmanirbhar (self-reliant).
