U.S. begins evacuating embassy in Kabul- officials

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-08-2021 10:05 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 10:01 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
The United States has started evacuating diplomats from its embassy in Kabul, two U.S. officials told Reuters on Sunday.

"We have a small batch of people leaving now as we speak, a majority of the staff are ready to leave...the embassy continues to function," one of the officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said.

It had been expected that the evacuation of most diplomats would begin on Sunday, as Taliban insurgents continued lightning advances that brought the Islamist group to the door of Kabul in a matter of days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

