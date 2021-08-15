PM Modi announces establishment of e-commerce platforms for products made by self help groups

Left Menu

The government will establish e-commerce platforms to provide a market for the products made by self help groups (SHGs), said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday.

The government will establish e-commerce platforms to provide a market for the products made by self help groups (SHGs), said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday. Delivering his customary address to the nation on the occasion of 75th Independence Day on Sunday, the Prime Minister said, "There are more than 8 crore women in the village who are associated with self-help groups, who make products. The government will prepare an e-commerce platform for their products to get a big market in the country and abroad."

He further said that the country is moving forward with the slogan of 'Vocal for Local'. "India has started the 'Local for Vocal' initiative and it is our responsibility to buy indigenous products. Our vision of plastic-free India can only be made true if we stop the use of single-use plastic completely," noted the Prime Minister.

Talking about development in rural areas, he said, "Today we see our villages changing rapidly. In past few years, facilities like road, electricity have reached villages. Today the optical fiber network is providing the power of data to villages." As a part of the celebrations Prime Minister Narendra Modi also hoisted the national flag at the Red Fort. (ANI)

