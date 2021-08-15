Left Menu

S.Korea sets up checkpoints, 'bus walls' to block protests amid COVID-19 concerns

South Korean police mobilised hundreds of buses and set up dozens of checkpoints on Sunday to fend off political rallies in the capital Seoul, as some groups pushed ahead with annual protests in defiance of warnings over the novel coronavirus. South Korea has largely been held up as a coronavirus success story, but is grappling with a fourth wave of infection that brought more than 2,200 new daily cases last week for the first time, partly fuelled by the more transmissible Delta variant.

Reuters | Updated: 15-08-2021 10:22 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 10:20 IST
S.Korea sets up checkpoints, 'bus walls' to block protests amid COVID-19 concerns
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Korea Rep

South Korean police mobilized hundreds of buses and set up dozens of checkpoints on Sunday to fend off political rallies in the capital Seoul, as some groups pushed ahead with annual protests in defiance of warnings over the novel coronavirus.

South Korea has largely been held up as a coronavirus success story but is grappling with the fourth wave of infection that brought more than 2,200 new daily cases last week for the first time, partly fuelled by the more transmissible Delta variant. The government has banned protests and vowed punishment for any legal violation ahead of Sunday's Liberation Day, warning of a revival of an outbreak from an anti-government rally and a church last August which resulted in more than 1,800 cases.

Police parked busses along main avenues and around a large square in downtown Seoul to seal them off while setting up more than 80 checkpoints to block vehicles carrying demonstrators and equipment. The subway and public buses did not stop at several stations around potential protest venues. But footage from local TV networks showed several groups encouraging individual protests and marches where participants maintain distance from each other, to protest issues as varied as government policy and worker rights.

On Saturday, police disbanded an organization that hosted last August's rally. A court also issued an arrest warrant for the leader of a major labor union for arranging multiple illegal protests since May. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) posted 1,817 new cases for Saturday, the highest recorded on any Saturday since the pandemic began last year.

Total infection cases rose to 223,928, with 2,156 deaths. The fourth wave came as South Korea struggles to kickstart its inoculation drive amid vaccine shortage and shipment delays, though it has secured 193 million doses for its 52 million population.

Only 19% of South Koreans have been fully vaccinated as of Saturday, KDCA data showed, but President Moon Jae-in, in his Liberation Day speech on Sunday, vowed to boost that number to 70% by October, without detailing how. About 43.6% of the population have received at least one dose of vaccine. The government's previous target was to reach 70% by September.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

United States
2
Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to factory, launch delayed and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
4
Corals survive heat with bacterial help: Study

Corals survive heat with bacterial help: Study

 Saudi Arabia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021