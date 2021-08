Malaysia PM Muhyiddin to resign on Monday - report

Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin will resign on Monday, news portal Malaysiakini reported, citing a cabinet minister. Muhyiddin will submit his resignation to the king on Monday, according to Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof, a minister in the prime minister's department, MalaysiaKini reported on Sunday.

Reuters could not immediately reach Mohd Redzuan. The prime minister's office did not immediately respond.

