Sainik Schools across country to admit girls also, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced that Sainik Schools across the country will be open for admission to girl students.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2021 11:16 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 11:16 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the nation form Red Fort, New Delhi.. Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced that Sainik Schools across the country will be open for admission to girl students. "The government has decided that doors of every Sainik School will now be open for girl children," said the Prime Minister while addressing the nation on 75th Independence Day from Red Fort in New Delhi.

He further informed that he had been receiving requests from girls across the country expressing their aspiration to study in Sainik Schools. "I used to get messages from lakhs of daughters that they too want to study in Sainik Schools, the doors of Sainik Schools should be opened for them too. About 2-2.5 years ago, the experiment of admitting girls was done for the first time in Sainik School in Mizoram," he said.

Meanwhile, talking about the National Education Policy, he said that it will become a major force in the fight against poverty. "Today the country has a new 'National Education Policy' to meet the needs of the 21st century. The National Education Policy 2020 will become a major force in the fight against poverty," said the Prime Minister.

He further noted that when daughters and sons of poor families will become professionals after studying in their mother tongue, then justice will be done to their ability. Laying emphasis on the "special feature" of policy, Narendra Modi said, "There is another special feature of the new National Education Policy. In this, sports have been made a part of mainstream education instead of extracurricular. Sports are also one of the most effective means of moving forward in life." (ANI)

