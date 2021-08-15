Left Menu

Test, track, isolate, treat & vaccinate strategy adopted to prevent third wave of COVID-19: Bais

On the 75th Independence Day of the country, the governor hoisted the national flag at Dumka Police Line and said that continuous monitoring and intensive investigation is being done to prevent COVID-19 and the third wave.For this, the strategy of test, track, isolate, treat and vaccinate has been adopted in the entire country as well as in Jharkhand.

Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais on Sunday said the strategy of the test, track, isolate, treat and vaccinate is being adopted to prevent the third wave of COVID-19 in the whole country as well as in Jharkhand. On the 75th Independence Day of the country, the governor hoisted the national flag at Dumka Police Line and said that continuous monitoring and intensive investigation are being done to prevent COVID-19 and the third wave.

For this, the strategy of test, track, isolate, treat and vaccinate has been adopted in the entire country as well as in Jharkhand. Bais said work of installation of 34 PSA plants for oxygen from PM Cares Fund and other sources is being done on a war footing in Jharkhand. But in all these works the participation, dedication, and cooperation of the common people will be necessary.

He said that proper preparations are being made keeping in mind the possibility of the younger age group getting infected in the possible third wave of COVID-19.

On this occasion, the governor cautioned that the threat of the corona epidemic in the state is not averted yet. Even a little carelessness can land us in trouble. He appealed to the people of the state to follow the guidelines issued by the government regarding this epidemic.

Bais said that the government is making efforts to ensure that development is not hampered amid the challenges of the Corona pandemic. Jharkhand Industrial and Promotion Policy - 2021 has been implemented to promote industrial activities in the economy of Jharkhand and to attract investment and encourage established industrial units.

The governor said that it is necessary to have an improved transport system for economic, social, industrial development, and tourism. To strengthen the state's infrastructure, action is being taken to upgrade 2,000 km of roads. Important routes of the districts have been included under this. Four-laning of important national highways connecting Jharkhand with Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal is proposed to be done through the Government of India.

On the occasion of Independence Day, the Governor also appealed to the people to remember the revolutionaries, leaders, and tribal warriors and follow their path.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

