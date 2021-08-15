West Bengal CM hoists National Flag at Red Road in Kolkata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday hoisted the National Flag at Red Road in Kolkata on 75th Independence Day. While hosting the flag, the Chief Minister received the Guard of honour.

The Red Road also witnessed the show of nine tableaus depicting schemes and achievements from the state government's nine departments. Out of all, two tableaus that took center front were - Sports tableau with a focus on 'Khela Hobe Divas' and another on the newly - introduced special scheme for women-- Lakshmir Bhandar.

Advertisement

Student Credit Cards, Duare Sarkar (government is at your doorstep), Duare Ration (food grains will reach your doorstep at the subsidised rate), Krishak Bandhu (New) scheme were among the theme of other tableaus. The contingents of Kolkata Police, State Armed Police Brass Band, West Bengal Police, and Kolkata Traffic Police took part in the march past on Red Road. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)