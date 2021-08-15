Left Menu

Chhattisgarh CM announces 4 new districts, 18 tehsils on Independence Day Celebrations

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday announced four new districts in the state and 18 new tehsils as well.

ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 15-08-2021 12:26 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 12:26 IST
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel at Police Parade Ground in Raipur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday announced four new districts in the state and 18 new tehsils as well. The Chief Minister while addressing a public gathering here on the occasion of 75th Independence Day announced the formation of four new districts - Mohla Manpur, Sarangarh-Bilaigarh, Shakti, Manendragarh in Chhattisgarh taking the total number of districts to 32.

Bhupesh Baghel hoisted the National Flag at Police Parade Ground in Raipur and extended his wishes on 75 years of India's Independence. "This festival of freedom reminds us of all those nameless warriors, martyrs and brave soldiers. Because of which we are breathing in a free atmosphere today. Remembering them fills my heart with respect and pride for them," tweeted the Chief Minister. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

