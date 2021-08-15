Left Menu

3 slip into deep water, 2 rescued

PTI | Solan | Updated: 15-08-2021 12:44 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 12:33 IST
3 slip into deep water, 2 rescued
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three children slipped into deep water while bathing in a rivulet in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district, officials said, adding two of them were rescued.

A team of national disaster response force (NDRF) is searching for the boy, a state disaster management official said.

The state disaster management director, Sudesh Kumar Mokhta, said Sunday that three children were bathing in Deoli Khad (rivulet) in Nalagarh.

Suddenly water level increased and they went away with the heavy flow of water, he added.

Two of them were saved by the locals and have been sent for medical treatment at PGI Chandigarh, he added.

The NDRF and the locals are searching for the missing child, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

