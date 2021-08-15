Women must feel safe and respected from street to workplace: PM Modi
Women must feel safe and respected from street to workplace and for ensuring this, the administration, police and judicial system, along with every citizen, need to fulfil their responsibility, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday in his Independence Day address.Prime Minister Modi also announced that all Sainik Schools in the country will now be open for girls also.It is a matter of pride that whether it is education or sports our daughters are giving unprecedented performances.
- Country:
- India
Women must feel safe and respected from street to workplace and for ensuring this, the administration, police and judicial system, along with every citizen, need to fulfill their responsibility, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday in his Independence Day address.
Prime Minister Modi also announced that all Sainik Schools in the country will now be open for girls also.
It is a matter of pride that whether it is education or sports ''our daughters are giving unprecedented performances. India's daughters are eager to take their space. We need to ensure that in every career and field of work, women have equality,'' he said.
Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of 75th Independence Day, Prime Minister Modi said the country should pledge to ensure that women are provided safety and treated with respect.
''We need to ensure that from street to workplace, at every place, women have a sense of security, a feeling of being respected and for this, the country's administration, police and judicial system, and every citizen need to fulfill their responsibility hundred percent,'' he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- Independence Day
- PTI UZM RT RT
- Narendra Modi
- India
ALSO READ
PM Modi says negative perception people have of police is a big challenge, asks IPS probationers to work to change this image.
Whatever decisions you take in field, national interest & perspective should guide them: PM Modi to IPS probationers.
People fought for 'swaraj' in freedom struggle, you have to dedicate yourself to 'suraj' (good governance): PM Modi to IPS probationers.
PM Modi interacts with IPS probationers, tells them next 25 years crucial for India's development
Former union minister, NSA Doval, 25 eminent bureaucrats come together to pen 7 years of Modi Government