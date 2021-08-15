Women must feel safe and respected from street to workplace: PM Modi

Left Menu

Women must feel safe and respected from street to workplace and for ensuring this, the administration, police and judicial system, along with every citizen, need to fulfil their responsibility, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday in his Independence Day address.Prime Minister Modi also announced that all Sainik Schools in the country will now be open for girls also.It is a matter of pride that whether it is education or sports our daughters are giving unprecedented performances.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2021 12:40 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 12:36 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Red Fort. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Women must feel safe and respected from street to workplace and for ensuring this, the administration, police and judicial system, along with every citizen, need to fulfill their responsibility, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday in his Independence Day address.

Prime Minister Modi also announced that all Sainik Schools in the country will now be open for girls also.

It is a matter of pride that whether it is education or sports ''our daughters are giving unprecedented performances. India's daughters are eager to take their space. We need to ensure that in every career and field of work, women have equality,'' he said.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of 75th Independence Day, Prime Minister Modi said the country should pledge to ensure that women are provided safety and treated with respect.

''We need to ensure that from street to workplace, at every place, women have a sense of security, a feeling of being respected and for this, the country's administration, police and judicial system, and every citizen need to fulfill their responsibility hundred percent,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

