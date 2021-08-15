Jailed former S.African president Zuma undergoes surgery

Jailed former South African president Jacob Zuma has undergone unspecified surgery and remains in hospital with more operations planned, prison authorities said on Sunday. Zuma, serving a 15-month sentence in Estcourt prison for contempt of court, was sent to a hospital outside for observation on Aug. 6, days before the start of a corruption trial he has thus far avoided.

"Mr. Zuma underwent a surgical procedure on Saturday, 14 August 2021, with other procedures scheduled for the coming days," prison spokesman Singabakho Nxumalo said in a statement. There was no word on a potential discharge date for Zuma, who in July asked the country's top court to reverse his incarceration, saying it was unjust and might kill him if he catches COVID-19.

Last week, a high court postponed his corruption trial to Sept. 9 after his hospitalization. It is unclear what medical condition ails Zuma and his legal team was ordered by the judge to produce a medical report by Aug. 20. The prosecutors may appoint a doctor of their choice to assess whether Zuma is fit to stand trial.

Zuma, whose jailing last month ignited looting and unrest, faces charges with co-accused, French defense firm Thales, over a $2 billion arms deal corruption case that led to his sacking as South Africa's deputy president in 2005. Zuma and Thales have denied the allegations.

