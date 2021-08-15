Left Menu

Jailed former S.African president Zuma undergoes surgery

The prosecutors may appoint a doctor of their choice to assess whether Zuma is fit to stand trial. Zuma, whose jailing last month ignited looting and unrest, faces charges with co-accused, French defence firm Thales , over a $2 billion arms deal corruption case that led to his sacking as South Africa's deputy president in 2005.

Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 15-08-2021 12:56 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 12:49 IST
Jailed former S.African president Zuma undergoes surgery
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Jailed former South African president Jacob Zuma has undergone unspecified surgery and remains in hospital with more operations planned, prison authorities said on Sunday. Zuma, serving a 15-month sentence in Estcourt prison for contempt of court, was sent to a hospital outside for observation on Aug. 6, days before the start of a corruption trial he has thus far avoided.

"Mr. Zuma underwent a surgical procedure on Saturday, 14 August 2021, with other procedures scheduled for the coming days," prison spokesman Singabakho Nxumalo said in a statement. There was no word on a potential discharge date for Zuma, who in July asked the country's top court to reverse his incarceration, saying it was unjust and might kill him if he catches COVID-19.

Last week, a high court postponed his corruption trial to Sept. 9 after his hospitalization. It is unclear what medical condition ails Zuma and his legal team was ordered by the judge to produce a medical report by Aug. 20. The prosecutors may appoint a doctor of their choice to assess whether Zuma is fit to stand trial.

Zuma, whose jailing last month ignited looting and unrest, faces charges with co-accused, French defense firm Thales, over a $2 billion arms deal corruption case that led to his sacking as South Africa's deputy president in 2005. Zuma and Thales have denied the allegations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

United States
2
Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to factory, launch delayed and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
4
Corals survive heat with bacterial help: Study

Corals survive heat with bacterial help: Study

 Saudi Arabia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021