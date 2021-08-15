Officials: Taliban hold all of Afghanistan's border posts
The Taliban now hold all of Afghanistans border crossings amid their offensive across the country.Pakistans Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that the Taliban had taken the Torkham border crossing. Helicopters are landing at the US Embassy in Kabul as diplomatic vehicles leave the compound amid the Taliban advanced on the Afghan capital.
- Country:
- Afghanistan
The Taliban now hold all of Afghanistan's border crossings amid their offensive across the country.
Pakistan's Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that the Taliban had taken the Torkham border crossing. He told local broadcaster Geo TV that Pakistan halted cross-border traffic there because of it. Torkham represented the last post still under government control. Helicopters are landing at the US Embassy in Kabul as diplomatic vehicles leave the compound amid the Taliban advanced on the Afghan capital. The rapid shuttle runs by helicopters came Sunday as wisps of smoke rose from the embassy's roof. US officials previously said that diplomats inside had begun destroying sensitive documents. The moves came as the Taliban earlier seized the last major city outside of Kabul held by the country's increasingly isolated central government, cutting off the capital to the east and tightening their grip on the nation as tens of thousands fled their rapid advance.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Interior
- Geo TV
- Pakistan
- Torkham
- Afghan
- Afghanistan
- Kabul
- Sheikh Rashid Ahmed
- Taliban
- US Embassy
ALSO READ
UN chief strongly condemns attack on UN’s main compound in Afghanistan's Herat
Experts anticipate 'redeployment' of Pak terror groups against India as Taliban tightens grip over Afghanistan
US calls on Pakistan to play positive role in de-escalating Afghan violence as Taliban attack security forces, civilians
Separate traffic accidents in Afghanistan leave 20 dead
Afghan forces regain control over Guzara district from Taliban