Pakistan closes Torkham border crossing with Afghanistan after Taliban advances

Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 15-08-2021 12:57 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 12:56 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Pakistan has closed the Torkham crossing with neighboring Afghanistan with the Afghan side of the border now under Taliban control, Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said on Sunday.

The closure of the last major border crossing out of Afghanistan to fall to the insurgents follows their seizure of the eastern city of Jalalabad, on the main highway to the capital Kabul, earlier on Sunday.

