TN celebrates 75th Independence Day

He also inaugurated a pillar to commemorate the 75th year of the countrys independence.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-08-2021 13:14 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 13:14 IST
The country's 75th Independence Day was celebrated across Tamil Nadu on Sunday with usual fervour.

Governor Banwarilal Purohit hoisted the national flag and took the salute of the CRPF personnel, the Raj Bhavan said.

Chief Minister M K Stalin unfurled the tricolour at the Fort St George, the seat of power in Tamil Nadu and also gave way various awards in different spheres. He also inaugurated a pillar to commemorate the 75th year of the country's independence.

AIADMK Coordinator and former chief minister O Panneerselvam hoisted the Indian flag at his residence here, the party said. Party joint coordinator K Palaniswami extended his Independence Day greetings to the people. Purohit and Stalin had earlier conveyed their Independence day greetings to the people of the state.

Independence Day celebrations were also held at the Southern Railway, Integral Coach Factory and Customs among others.

Headquarters Dakshin Bharat Area (DB Area) of the Indian Army celebrated the 75th Independence Day.

Major General Prakash Chandra, Chief of Staff (COS), Headquarters- DB Area, laid a wreath at War Victory Memorial, here, and paid homage to the fallen heroes of the nation on the occasion. DB Area has its Headquarters in Chennai, which is under Southern Command of the Indian Army, a release here said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

