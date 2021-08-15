Left Menu

Afghan officials say Taliban enter capital, Kabul

Three Afghan officials tell The Associated Press that the Taliban have entered the outskirts of the capital, Kabul. The Taliban fighters were in the districts of Kalakan, Qarabagh and Paghman. The insurgents did not immediately acknowledge their presence in the capital.

PTI | Kabul | Updated: 15-08-2021 13:26 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 13:24 IST
Afghan officials say Taliban enter capital, Kabul
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Three Afghan officials told The Associated Press that the Taliban have entered the outskirts of the capital, Kabul. The officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity as they weren't authorized to release the information, said there hadn't been any fighting yet. The Taliban fighters were in the districts of Kalakan, Qarabagh and Paghman. The insurgents did not immediately acknowledge their presence in the capital. However, government offices suddenly began sending workers home early Sunday as military helicopters buzzed overhead.

