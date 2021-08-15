Kerala govt working to reduce socio-economic inequalities, protect environment: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

The Kerala government is working towards reducing the socio-economic inequalities, which still prevail after 75 years of Indian independence, and also to ensure protection of the environment and improving education in the state, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Sunday.

In his Independence Day speech, the Chief Minister said his government was working to increase production of necessities and ensure the same was properly distributed among the needy to reduce socio-economic inequalities.

He further said that the government has taken steps to ensure social security and availability of basic necessities to the people of the state through various schemes like 'Aardram' mission, Life mission and general education projects.

Vijayan said education was most important for people's development and the state government has always encouraged it.

He said that technological developments have been used by the government to widen the reach of education in the state and steps have been taken to improve primary education and higher studies.

The various schemes and technological development also helped the state to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

He further said that akin to ensuring our national security, we should also protect our environment which is being dangerously affected by carbon emissions from industries and vehicles.

The Chief Minister said that presently reduction of carbon emissions and improving the socio-economic situation in the state were the issues being considered by the government.

